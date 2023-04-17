EQS-DD: BIKE24 Holding AG: Carsten Wich, Granting of 60,653 stock options under the stock options program 2022



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.04.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Carsten Last name(s): Wich





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: CMO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BIKE24 Holding AG

b) LEI

894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Stock options





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 60,653 stock options under the stock options program 2022



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

15/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





