EQS-DD: BIKE24 Holding AG: Ralf Kindermann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2022 / 13:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kindermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BIKE24 Holding AG

b) LEI
894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.10 EUR 31000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.1000 EUR 31000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany



 
