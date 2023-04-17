Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 16:00:53

EQS-DD: BIKE24 Holding AG: Timm Armbrust, Granting of 22,957 stock options under the stock options program 2022




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.04.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timm
Last name(s): Armbrust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BIKE24 Holding AG

b) LEI
894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock options

b) Nature of the transaction




Granting of 22,957 stock options under the stock options program 2022
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


