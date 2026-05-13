Bilfinger Aktie
WKN: 590900 / ISIN: DE0005909006
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13.05.2026 13:34:41
EQS-DD: Bilfinger SE: Matti Jäkel, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104842 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SE
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12:26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, buy (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, Kauf (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Zurückhaltung der Kunden bremst Bilfinger - Aktienkurs unter Druck (dpa-AFX)