Bilfinger Aktie

Bilfinger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 590900 / ISIN: DE0005909006

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13.05.2026 13:34:41

EQS-DD: Bilfinger SE: Matti Jäkel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matti
Last name(s): Jäkel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
88.75 EUR 2,218.75 EUR
88.80 EUR 11,810.40 EUR
88.85 EUR 12,616.70 EUR
88.90 EUR 15,201.90 EUR
88.95 EUR 31,132.50 EUR
89.00 EUR 5,785.00 EUR
89.05 EUR 10,151.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
88.9169 EUR 88,916.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104842  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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