04.05.2023 20:20:40
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP deferred shares 2022 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 May 2023 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2022 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023.
Level of award
The Awards represent thirty-three per cent of the 2022 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 27 April 2023 (£5.29).
Number of shares subject to award
These awards will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
