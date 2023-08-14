EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

14.08.2023 18:15:40

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 - vesting

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 11 August 2023, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred.

 

The Company determined that 54% of the shares awarded under the EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 would vest. The rationale behind this determination is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in BP's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022. The released amount stated below will be retained for a period of three years.

 

  Vested amount Shares representing tax liabilities Released amount
Bernard Looney 1,298,879 610,474 688,405
Murray Auchincloss 624,960 293,732 331,228

                                                                                               

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of shares under
the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following
adjustments for tax and dividends.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
Nil consideration

Volume(s)
688,405
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		  
688,405 
Nil consideration. Market value £4.864 per share 
Nil. Market value £3,348,401.92
e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of shares under
the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following
adjustments for tax and dividends.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
Nil consideration
Volume(s)
331,228
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		  
331,228 
Nil consideration. Market value £4.864 per share 
Nil. Market value £1,611,092.99
e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

