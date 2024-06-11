EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



11.06.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £4.627

Volume(s) 7

d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

7



£4.627



£32.39 e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £4.627

Volume(s) 80



d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

80



£4.627



£370.16 e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

