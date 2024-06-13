|
13.06.2024 16:30:16
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|11.06.24
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.05.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
