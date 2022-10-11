Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 15:30:49

EQS-DD: BP p.l.c. english




BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) £4.691
Volume(s) 65
 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
65
 
£4.691
 
£304.92
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

£4.691
80

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
80
 
£4.691
 
£375.28
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


11.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




78801  11.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1461033&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

