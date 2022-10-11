|
11.10.2022 15:30:49
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c. english
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
11.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78801 11.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|BP PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
11.10.22
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
10.10.22
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.10.22
|Shadow ECB Council: Majority advocates rate hike of 75 bp (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|06.10.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,20
|1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.