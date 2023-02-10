|
10.02.2023 18:15:40
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
10.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80905 10.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.12.22
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,36
|2,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.