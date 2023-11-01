|
01.11.2023 13:15:39
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
86915 01.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
12:25
|Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11:45
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für BP auf 525 Pence - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
09:27
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 steigt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|07:17
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:17
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.10.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|13.10.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:17
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,76
|-0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Kauflaune an den Börsen: US-Börsen gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Donnerstagshandel kräftige Gewinne. An den Aktienmärkten in den USA greifen die Anleger auch am Donnerstag weiter zu. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.