14.02.2024 11:00:40
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
