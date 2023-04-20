Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 12:08:05

EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG: Dr. Michael Majerus, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2023 / 12:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Majerus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
5.30 EUR 17357.50 EUR
5.38 EUR 10.76 EUR
5.36 EUR 5156.32 EUR
5.40 EUR 3304.80 EUR
5.78 EUR 116461.22 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.6916 EUR 142290.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


