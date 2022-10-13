Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.10.2022 14:52:53

EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schneiders

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
5.20 EUR 10036.00 EUR
5.20 EUR 3052.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.20 EUR 13088.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.10.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78857  13.10.2022 CET/CEST



