|
13.10.2022 14:52:53
EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78857 13.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:59
|EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:52
|EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG english (EQS Group)
|
14:52
|EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:47
|EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG english (EQS Group)
|
14:47
|EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12.10.22
|Live Brain Cells in Dish Quickly Learn to Play Pong - CNET (Cnet)
|
12.10.22
|: Another reason to love pickleball: The popular sport may strengthen your brain (MarketWatch)
|
12.10.22
|12 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain - CNET (Cnet)