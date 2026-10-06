Brenntag Aktie
WKN DE: A1DAHH / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
|
06.10.2026 15:10:31
EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|LEI Code:
|NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107390 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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