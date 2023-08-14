14.08.2023 10:42:49

EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.08.2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Friede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.5000 EUR 50196.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.5000 EUR 50196.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: GETTEX - MM Munich
MIC: MUNC


14.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85131  14.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703031&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten