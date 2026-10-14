Brockhaus Technologies Aktie

Brockhaus Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.10.2026 18:00:37

EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Martin Bestmann, Sale of shares through the exercise of tender rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Bestmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares through the exercise of tender rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.00 EUR 78,900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.00 EUR 78,900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
LEI Code: 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97



 
End of News EQS News Service




107416  14.10.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies

mehr Nachrichten