Brockhaus Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
|
14.10.2026 18:00:37
EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Martin Bestmann, Sale of shares through the exercise of tender rights
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107416 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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