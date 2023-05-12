EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Stark





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



30.14 EUR 6269.12 EUR



30.16 EUR 6182.80 EUR



30.18 EUR 2746.38 EUR



30.20 EUR 3382.40 EUR



30.20 EUR 1147.60 EUR



30.20 EUR 1540.20 EUR



30.20 EUR 14254.40 EUR



30.20 EUR 5466.20 EUR



30.20 EUR 3020.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 151.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 1510.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 1510.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 1510.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 4228.00 EUR



30.20 EUR 20505.80 EUR



30.20 EUR 23193.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



30.1930 EUR 96617.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





