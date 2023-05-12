Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 18:01:48

EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Stark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
27.88 EUR 1840.08 EUR
27.86 EUR 20031.34 EUR
27.80 EUR 417.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.8605 EUR 22288.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de



 
