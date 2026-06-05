EQS-DD: Cantourage Group SE: Monique Jaqqam, Acceptance of the granting of 25,000 stock options (subscription rights to shares of Cantourage Group SE; ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) under the “Cantourage ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.06.2026 / 21:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Monique Last name(s): Jaqqam

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cantourage Group SE

b) LEI

3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the granting of 25,000 stock options (subscription rights to shares of Cantourage Group SE; ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) under the “Cantourage Stock Option Plan 2023” employee stock ownership program approved by the Annual General Meeting of Cantourage Group SE on June 28, 2023. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiration of the four-year vesting period. The exercise price to be paid upon exercise of the respective stock option for the purchase of a share corresponds to the volume-weighted average closing auction price of the Cantourage Group SE share in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main during the last 10 trading days prior to the respective issue date of the stock options; weighting is based on the total trading volume of the respective trading days in Xetra trading. Further details regarding the Cantourage Stock Option Plan 2023 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Cantourage Group SE on June 28, 2023, published in the Federal Gazette on May 9, 2023, under agenda item 7. Transactions under an employee stock ownership program. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

04/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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