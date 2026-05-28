Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie

Carl Zeiss Meditec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 531370 / ISIN: DE0005313704

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28.05.2026 14:58:40

EQS-DD: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Peter Kameritsch, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Kameritsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

b) LEI
529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005313704

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.90 EUR 51,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.90 EUR 51,800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir



 
End of News EQS News Service




105164  28.05.2026 CET/CEST





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