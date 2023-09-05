05.09.2023 10:00:13

EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.09.2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Kai-Ulrich
Last name(s): Deissner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
2.382 EUR 16674 EUR
2.402 EUR 6218.78 EUR
2.398 EUR 4577.78 EUR
2.40 EUR 3604.80 EUR
2.376 EUR 5236.70 EUR
2.372 EUR 2798.96 EUR
2.374 EUR 6210.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.3853 EUR 45321.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85631  05.09.2023 CET/CEST



