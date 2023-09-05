EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.09.2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Kai-Ulrich Last name(s): Deissner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.382 EUR 16674 EUR



2.402 EUR 6218.78 EUR



2.398 EUR 4577.78 EUR



2.40 EUR 3604.80 EUR



2.376 EUR 5236.70 EUR



2.372 EUR 2798.96 EUR



2.374 EUR 6210.38 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.3853 EUR 45321.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





