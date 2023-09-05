|
05.09.2023 10:00:13
EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85631 05.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.09.23
|EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|Chemiekonzern : Covestro holt neuen Finanzchef von Metro (Handelsblatt)
|
10.08.23
|ROUNDUP: Metro schneidet im dritten Quartal schlechter als erwartet ab (dpa-AFX)
|
10.08.23
|Grosshandel: Metro schreibt im Quartal Gewinn durch Verkauf des Indien-Geschäfts (Handelsblatt)
|
10.08.23
|Ceconomy-Aktie freundlich: Ceconomy senkt operativen Verlust - höhere Nachfrage in Deutschland (dpa-AFX)
|
10.08.23
|ROUNDUP: Ceconomy will Marktplatzangebot ausbauen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.08.23
|Metro Bank returns to profit on higher interest rates and cost controls (Financial Times)