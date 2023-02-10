EQS-DD: Cherry SE: JKOK Ventures Anstalt, buy

10.02.2023 10:48:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: JKOK Ventures Anstalt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Kaltner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
6.959102 EUR 208773.06 EUR
7.013291 EUR 70132.91 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.9726 EUR 278905.9700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany



 
