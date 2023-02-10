|
10.02.2023 10:48:50
EQS-DD: Cherry SE: JKOK Ventures Anstalt, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
|81677 München
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80895 10.02.2023 CET/CEST
