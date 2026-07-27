Cherry Aktie
WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
|
28.07.2026 00:02:45
EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer, Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|984500DF98AA2E011444
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106186 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
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