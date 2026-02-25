EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jan-Christian Last name(s): Heins

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Circus SE

b) LEI

98450020CA9F13FUED64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN355

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.2600 EUR 10,076.8800 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.2600 EUR 10,076.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

