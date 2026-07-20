Circus Aktie

Circus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

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20.07.2026 11:30:45

EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jan-Christian
Last name(s): Heins

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Circus SE

b) LEI
98450020CA9F13FUED64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN355

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1450 EUR 501.9300 EUR
2.1500 EUR 7,314.3000 EUR
2.1550 EUR 1,991.2200 EUR
2.1600 EUR 950.4000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.1516 EUR 10,757.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
LEI Code: 98450020CA9F13FUED64



 
End of News EQS News Service




106116  20.07.2026 CET/CEST





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Circus SE Inhaber-Akt 2,12 3,68% Circus SE Inhaber-Akt

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