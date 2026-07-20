Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
20.07.2026 11:30:45
EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106116 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt
|
11:30
|EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:30
|EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-News: Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-News: Circus nimmt Betrieb mit ukrainischen Bodentruppen auf (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Circus passt Finanzprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2026 an; Schärft Fokus auf operative Skalierbarkeit (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Circus Adjusts FY2026 Financial Guidance; Sharpens Focus on Operational Scalability (EQS Group)
|
06.07.26
|EQS-News: Circus ernennt ehemaligen Führungsmanager aus der Luftfahrt- und Automobilbranche zum neuen Co-CEO/CFO (EQS Group)
|
06.07.26
|EQS-News: Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Circus SE Inhaber-Akt
|2,12
|3,68%