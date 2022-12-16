EQS-DD: clearvise AG: Martin Rey , Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.12.2022 / 12:52 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Rey





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

clearvise AG

b) LEI

391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.10 EUR 183147.30 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.10 EUR 183147.30 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





