22.12.2022 12:46:50

EQS-DD: clearvise AG: Petra Leue-Bahns, Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Leue-Bahns

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
clearvise AG

b) LEI
391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.10 EUR 3093.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.10 EUR 3093.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.clearvise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80091  22.12.2022 CET/CEST



