EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Harald Christ, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.07.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Harald Last name(s): Christ





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: DE000CZ45YV9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



99.611 EUR 996110.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



99.6110 EUR 996110.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





