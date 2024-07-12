12.07.2024 12:15:20

EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Harald Christ, Cancellation Purchase of 09.07.2024




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Christ

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000CZ45YV9

b) Nature of the transaction


Cancellation Purchase of 09.07.2024

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
996.11 EUR 996110.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
996.1100 EUR 996110.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92933  12.07.2024 CET/CEST



