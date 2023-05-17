17.05.2023 13:00:54

EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Kotzbauer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kotzbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
9.758 EUR 12880.56 EUR
9.778 EUR 87806.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.7754 EUR 100687.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


17.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83279  17.05.2023 CET/CEST



08:16 Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.23 Commerzbank Kaufen DZ BANK
17.05.23 Commerzbank Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.05.23 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.05.23 Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

