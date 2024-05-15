|
15.05.2024 14:45:33
EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Kotzbauer, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91573 15.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commerzbankmehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.24
|DAX 40-Titel Commerzbank-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Commerzbank von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Commerzbank auf 17,20 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
16.05.24
|Commerzbank-Analyse: So bewertet Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) die Commerzbank-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Commerzbank-Aktie erhält von JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bewertung: Neutral (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Commerzbank-Aktie: RBC Capital Markets gibt Sector Perform-Bewertung bekannt (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|XETRA-Handel: DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Commerzbank legt bestes Quartalsergebnis seit mehr als zehn Jahren vor (dpa-AFX)