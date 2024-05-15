15.05.2024 14:45:33

EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Kotzbauer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2024 / 14:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kotzbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.545 EUR 81452.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.5450 EUR 81452.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91573  15.05.2024 CET/CEST



