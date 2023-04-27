EQS-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: EBG electro GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.04.2023 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: EBG electro GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dag Last name(s): Hagby Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.65 EUR 4631.65 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.65 EUR 4631.65 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





