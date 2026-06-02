Continental Aktie
WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004
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02.06.2026 11:30:45
EQS-DD: Continental AG: Roland Welzbacher, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105314 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Continental AG
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02.06.26
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02.06.26
|EQS-DD: Continental AG: Philip Nelles, buy (EQS Group)
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02.06.26
|EQS-DD: Continental AG: Roland Welzbacher, Kauf (EQS Group)
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02.06.26