EQS-DD: Covestro AG: Dr. Markus Steilemann, buy

19.12.2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Steilemann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Covestro AG

b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006062144





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.78 EUR 20001.02 EUR



35.79 EUR 60413.52 EUR



35.80 EUR 47435.00 EUR



35.81 EUR 40787.59 EUR



35.82 EUR 39903.48 EUR



35.83 EUR 38517.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35.8055 EUR 247057.8600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





