19.12.2022 16:23:00

EQS-DD: Covestro AG: Dr. Markus Steilemann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Steilemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
35.78 EUR 20001.02 EUR
35.79 EUR 60413.52 EUR
35.80 EUR 47435.00 EUR
35.81 EUR 40787.59 EUR
35.82 EUR 39903.48 EUR
35.83 EUR 38517.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.8055 EUR 247057.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com



 
