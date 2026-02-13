CPI Europe Aktie

13.02.2026 11:22:07

EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





  Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
 		  
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.  
 
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position/Status Person is closely related to:
Martin Matula, Supervisory board
 
Pavel Mechura, Management board
 
Zdenek Havelka, Management board		  
 
 
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification  
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name CPI Europe AG  
 
b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121  
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bond  
 
 
  Identification code XS2243564478  
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition  
 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume  
    98.5 % 247 Units  
    98.5 % 94 Units  
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume  
    98.5 % 341 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-12; UTC+01:00  
 
f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue  
 
         

 


13.02.2026 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




103228  13.02.2026 CET/CEST





