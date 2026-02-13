EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.02.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Person is closely related to:

Martin Matula, Supervisory board



Pavel Mechura, Management board



Zdenek Havelka, Management board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CPI Europe AG b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bond Identification code XS2243564478 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 98.5 % 247 Units 98.5 % 94 Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 98.5 % 341 Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-12; UTC+01:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue

13.02.2026 CET/CEST

