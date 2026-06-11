EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

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CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.06.2026 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s.
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Person is closely related to:
Pavel Mechura, Management Board
Zdenek Havelka, Management Board
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|CPI Europe AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|Transaction No. 1
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out)
|
|ISIN
|AT0000A3GA61
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|4.162 EUR
|2268714 Shares/Units
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|
|4.162 EUR
|2268714 Shares/Units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-08; UTC+02:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a Trading Venue
|
|Transaction No. 2
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out)
|
|ISIN
|AT0000A3T238
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|64792.2 EUR
|119 Shares/Units
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|
|64792.2 EUR
|119 Shares/Units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-08; UTC+02:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a Trading Venue
|
|Transaction No. 3
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out)
|
|ISIN
|AT0000A3K2V1
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|36668.92 EUR
|250 Shares/Units
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|
|36668.92 EUR
|250 Shares/Units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-08; UTC+02:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a Trading Venue
|
|
|
|
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11.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|
|1100 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
105476 11.06.2026 CET/CEST