EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.06.2026 / 17:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Person is closely related to:



Pavel Mechura, Management Board



Zdenek Havelka, Management Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CPI Europe AG b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction No. 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out) ISIN AT0000A3GA61 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 4.162 EUR 2268714 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 4.162 EUR 2268714 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-08; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue Transaction No. 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out) ISIN AT0000A3T238 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 64792.2 EUR 119 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 64792.2 EUR 119 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-08; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue Transaction No. 3 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Financial instrument linked to the share price of IMMOFINANZ AG (Turbo Certificate Long Immofinanz AG; Leverage Product with Knock-Out) ISIN AT0000A3K2V1 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 36668.92 EUR 250 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 36668.92 EUR 250 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-08; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue

11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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