Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 09:58:13

EQS-DD: CPU Softwarehouse AG: Dr. Thomas Brakensiek, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2023 / 09:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Brakensiek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI
529900IJCYTI9TYXWH64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.50 EUR 21000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.5000 EUR 21000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CPU Softwarehouse AG
August-Wessels-Straße 23
86156 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.cpu-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85493  30.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714895&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CPU Softwarehouse AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CPU Softwarehouse AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CPU Softwarehouse AG 1,60 0,00% CPU Softwarehouse AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas fester -- DAX ohne große Ausschläge -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um seinen Vortagesschlusskurs. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen