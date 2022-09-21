EQS-DD: cyan AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.09.2022 / 18:17 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Topas Stiftung, nichteingetragene Stiftung





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Lucas Last name(s): Prunbauer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG

b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3MQBM6





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 19,327 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





