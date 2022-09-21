Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 18:17:51

EQS-DD: cyan AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2022 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Topas Stiftung, nichteingetragene Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Lucas
Last name(s): Prunbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBM6

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 19,327 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.09.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78369  21.09.2022 CET/CEST



