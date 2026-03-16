EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Achim Puchert, Purchase of shares under a phantom share plan of Daimler Truck Holding AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Achim Last name(s): Puchert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares under a phantom share plan of Daimler Truck Holding AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 43.18 EUR 36,875.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 43.1800 EUR 36,875.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt am Main MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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