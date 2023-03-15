15.03.2023 11:01:57

EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Dr. Andreas Gorbach, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Gorbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
30.78 EUR 70086.0600 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.78 EUR 70086.0600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XFRA


15.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81551  15.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582391&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Daimler Truckmehr Nachrichten