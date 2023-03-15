EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Thomas Martin Daum, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Martin Last name(s): Daum





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



30.7800 EUR 653090.0400 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



30.7800 EUR 653090.0400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt am Main MIC: XFRA





