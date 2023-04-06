Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 10:23:49

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 10:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
69.00 EUR 17250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
69.00 EUR 17250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
