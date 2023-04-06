|
06.04.2023 10:23:49
EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82421 06.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
06.04.23
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP übernimmt systemzwo GmbH und stärkt Präsenz am Standort Ulm (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases its Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH to 100 % (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP erhöht Anteile an der URANO Informationssysteme GmbH auf 100 % (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Increases its Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH to 100 % (Investegate)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy (EQS Group)