|
28.03.2023 14:08:13
EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82045 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
14:08
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:08
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases Dividend to EUR 1.10 (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP erhöht Dividende auf 1,10 EUR (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Increases Dividend to EUR 1.10 (Investegate)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: Vorstand gibt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022/2023 bekann (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022/2023 (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP sichert sich weitere Finanzierungsmittel über 70 Mio. EUR (EQS Group)