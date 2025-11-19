DATAGROUP Aktie

DATAGROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JC8S / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 16:01:23

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Contribution of 1,928,528 shares as a capital reserve to Dante HoldCo SE, Munich. Completion of the transaction was subject to the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann (Max)
Last name(s): Schaber
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Contribution of 1,928,528 shares as a capital reserve to Dante HoldCo SE, Munich. Completion of the transaction was subject to the fulfillment of conditions, including the completion of the sale of 2,615,790 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101942  19.11.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Nachrichten