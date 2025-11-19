DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JC8S / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
|
19.11.2025 16:01:28
EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Sale of 2,615,790 shares in exchange for a cash payment and shares of Dante HoldCo SE, Munich; the consideration will be subject to ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101936 19.11.2025 CET/CEST
02.06.25
DATAGROUP Buy
Baader Bank
22.04.25
DATAGROUP Hold
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
