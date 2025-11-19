DATAGROUP Aktie

19.11.2025 16:01:18

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Sale of 2,615,790 shares in exchange for a cash payment and shares of Dante HoldCo SE, Munich; the consideration will be subject to ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann (Max)
Last name(s): Schaber
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 2,615,790 shares in exchange for a cash payment and shares of Dante HoldCo SE, Munich; the consideration will be subject to subsequent adjustments in the event of a later resale of the stake in DATAGROUP SE. Completion of the transaction was contingent upon the fulfillment of certain conditions, including the conditions of the public takeover offer dated May 9, 2025.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101936  19.11.2025 CET/CEST





02.06.25 DATAGROUP Buy Baader Bank
22.04.25 DATAGROUP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
