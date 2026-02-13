EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Acquisition of 18,743 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.02.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Johannes Last name(s): Bruder

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 18,743 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.59 EUR 152,363.64 EUR 18.59 EUR 101,854.61 EUR 18.59 EUR 94,214.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.59 EUR 348,432.37 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

