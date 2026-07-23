Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
23.07.2026 12:10:44
EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Acquisition of 5,443 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106154 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!