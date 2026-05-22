EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Sale of 8,581 shares at a price of EUR 32.12765228 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') and Performance Share Units ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.05.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Johannes Last name(s): Bruder

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 8,581 shares at a price of EUR 32.12765228 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') and Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.1276523 EUR 275,687.3842 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.1276523 EUR 275,687.3842 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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