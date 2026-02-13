Delivery Hero Aktie

13.02.2026 16:56:09

EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Sale of 9,394 shares at a price of EUR 22.45981 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') for the settlement of taxes and ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2026 / 16:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Bruder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 9,394 shares at a price of EUR 22.45981 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.45981 EUR 210,987.46 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.45981 EUR 210,987.46 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103258  13.02.2026 CET/CEST





